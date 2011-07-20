Lutron Products Qualify for ETAP Rebates

Coopersburg, PA--Lutron announced that its Quantum Total Light Management and Energi Savr Node (ESN) light control solutions are now eligible for California Energy Technology Assistance Program (ETAP) rebates.

"With these new rebates, we are excited to continue helping customers make investments in reliable, expandable light control solutions. These solutions reduce energy consumption, enable demand management and improve the comfort and productivity of building occupants," said Tim Kehrli, Lutron director of energy initiatives. "As the industry leader in light control, Lutron has offered the safe and reliable light control solutions for 50 years. Our customers demand solutions that not only save energy, but that are 100 percent available and supportable."

Lutron’s Quantum and ESN solutions with wireless control qualify for ETAP rebates of $0.18 per kWh addition to utility sponsored incentives. Qualifying customers who apply for utility sponsored incentives and ETAP rebates may receive up to $0.42 per kWh saved. Both qualifying Lutron solutions offer commissioning of daylight harvesting, high-end trim, advanced occupancy sensing, user controlled dimming and programmable scene selection. In addition, both solutions offer ‘standards based’ integration to enable building automation and a lower cost of ownership.

Retrofitting a typical office with Lutron wireless light control solutions can reduce lighting energy use by as much as 65 percent. Lutron solutions also enable robust participation in utility sponsored emergency demand response programs. Not only do these solutions save energy and simplify operations, they also improve the comfort and productivity of building occupants.

Lutron Electronics offers 24/7 U.S. based technical support and maintains a local Field Services organization in CA to support customers on-site with commissioning and training.

Lutron’s U.S. product production, including ballasts, offers light control solutions compliant with the Buy American provision of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009. Compliant ballast product lines include the EcoSystem digital and Hi-lume 3D Series Fluorescent Dimming ballast lines.