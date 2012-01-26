DSF Announces New 2012 Board of Directors

The Digital Signage Federation announced the election of its new 2012 Board of Directors. Per the DSF by-laws, Alan Brawn of Brawn Consulting assumes the Chairmanship, while the current Chairman, Robert “Bob” Stowe of Wendy’s International, becomes Immediate Past-Chairman. Philip M. Cohen of Care Media Holding Corp. has been elected Vice-Chairman and Kimberly “Kim” Sarubbi, President of Saddle Ranch Digital was elected Treasurer/Secretary.

The three new at-large Directors who will serve two-year terms include: Angela Tang of AOpen, Ian Stone of Respario LP, and George Yunis of ARAMARK.

Re-elected at-large directors include: Jeff Dowell of 3M and Golf Tournament Committee Co-Chair, Brian Dusho of BroadSign and Golf Tournament Committee Co-Chair, Ken Goldberg of Real Digital Media and Standards Committee Chair, Jack Sullivan of StarCom World Wide and Advocacy and Outreach Committee Co-Chair, Jennifer Bolt of rVue and Membership Committee Co-Chair, and Carre Dawson of Harris Corp. Broadcast Communications and Membership Committee Co-Chair.

Mr. Brawn said, “My focus as DSF Chairman for 2012 will be to expand our membership, add to the number of DSF College Chapters, and to lead the drive to establish National Educational Standards for the digital signage industry. It will come as no surprise to those that know me that industry education and educating those coming into our industry, will be a focus during my tenure in office.” He added, “Each member of our newly elected 2012 Board brings their own expertise to help fulfill the objectives of the DSF as we look toward an exciting year of growth for each of us at the DSF and for the industry as a whole. Your board looks forward to serving you in 2012.”