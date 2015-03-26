RTI Hosts DevX 2015 Developers Conference in April

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) will host its first developers conference for advanced integration in April 2015. DevX 2015 will be take place April 21-23 at RTI’s world headquarters in Minnesota. The program will provide RTI dealers with an opportunity to expand their knowledge on how to provide the ultimate in custom automation using RTI’s powerful software development kit (SDK).

Attendees will be able to customize their experience by offering tracks ranging from a focus on SDK basics such as serial port control, debugging tools, and how drivers work, to more advanced development covering topics such as networking control, advanced GUI design, and more. Attendees will also see how the creation of custom drivers will change under Integration Designer 10 (APEX), RTI’s next-generation programming platform.

“Our developers conference is aimed at helping RTI dealers fully leverage the potential of the RTI control platform using the SDK, allowing them to create more intuitive systems for their customers,” said Scott Kelley, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. “Regardless of their level of experience with RTI development, the sessions’ mix of hands-on training and feedback from RTI engineers ensures that participants will walk away with design strategies for any residential or commercial environment. We look forward to hosting a very engaging conference with our partners.”