rp Visuals Tours of Superbook Project During DSE

RPV has recently finished collaboration with HB Communications and Christie Digital on the newly renovated Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Superbook. This project features the largest Direct View LED indoor video wall in the world.



RPV will be hosting tours alongside HB Communications on March 16th & 17th at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:00 pm during the duration of Digital Signage Expo 2016.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to come to Digital Signage Expo after having completed the largest indoor LED video wall project literally next door at the Westgate Superbook,” said Randy Pagnan, Owner of rp Visual Solutions. “In RPV’s 10 years, our focus has really evolved into architecturally integrating the mounting structure regardless of size. RPV solves for the large, curved, tilted and architecturally integrated. The Superbook ticks off three of those attributes. We are chosen by many retail brands that want this approach for an aesthetic blending of the technology and customer experience.”

RP Visuals’ booth at Digital Signage Expo will feature an Interactive Touch Experience created with Sensing Places. This pairing will showcase a memorable customer experience while also using dnp’s new and innovative interactive LaserPanel product.

“RPV is excited to showcase this new technology from the world leader in optical screens, dnp, at our booth here at Digital Signage Expo,” stated Pagnan. “This product was very well received recently at ISE in Amsterdam. With the lowest cost per square foot – we are confident that the retailers will be keenly interested.”

The Sensing Places software solution for Digital Signage Expo provides retailers with a new marketing tool to engage their customers and process orders quicker. By offering an interactive catalog that notifies sales staff of customers intent to purchase and allows for instant checkout, Sensing Places predicts retailers will increase the number of items purchased per customer and increase average value per customer by at least 40% while decreasing wait times.

“For over 15 years, Sensing Places has paved the way in using technology to create innovative interactive customer experiences,” said Flavia Sparacino, CEO of Sensing Places. “We are excited to partner with RPV for Digital Signage Expo to introduce a new interactive retail solution that integrates touch screens and attractive visual catalogs with mobile points of sale.”