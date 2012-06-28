New Altinex Transmitter and Receiver Now Shipping

Altinex is now shipping the DS801-112 and DS801-113 VGA / Component + Audio UTP Transmitter and Receiver.

According to the company, the "compact and easy to use DS801-112 / 113 transmitter and receiver provide a convenient means of sending video (computer or component) and analog audio over a single Twisted Pair-type (CAT-5/6) cable—making these products ideal for transmitting presentation video and audio signals to a remote display and audio receiver or amplifier."

Featuring Intera family styling and designed for installation into a wall or similar surfaces, the new DS801-112 / 113 transmitter and receiver make a terrific solution, the company says, for multipurpose rooms or other areas where table or podium mounted AV connections may be impractical. As an AV presentation system solution, the DS801-112 / 113 transmitter and receiver offer transmission distances—upwards of 300 feet (91m) at UXGA 1600 x 1200 resolution. Power/signal present indicators on both transmitter and receiver help provide visual confirmation of operating status, thus ensuring easy operation, Altinex says.

The DS801-112 transmitter provides a 15-pin HD female connector for video input (VGA or YPbPr) and a 3.5 mm stereo jack for audio input. The local output uses a 15-pin HD female connector. This local output enables the presenter, for example, to have a personal display monitor nearby while the audience views a larger screen. The female RJ-45 main output on the rear of the module provides the main drive to the twisted pair cable, which is accepted on theDS801-113receiver's female RJ-45 main input connector.

Designed to drive two video displays, the DS801-113 receiver has two 15-pin HD female connectors for the dual buffered video outputs (VGA or YPbPr) as well as a 3.5 mm jack for audio output. As Altinex explains: "Audio output is mono on both the left and right channels. The DS801-113 receiver provides video equalization (developed and patented by Altinex)to compensate for signal loss over extended cable runs, thus ensuring excellent image quality."

Grant Cossey, Altinex Vice President of Sales, commented on the new DS801-112 / 113 transmitter and receiver pair, “The DS801-112 and DS801-113 provide an easy to-to-use, space saving solution for patching a computer into a presentation system for those spaces—such as multipurpose rooms— where table- or podium-mount AV interconnect solutions are impractical. The DS801-112’s local output makes it easy for the presenter to keep an eye on what the audience sees and the fact that both transmitter and receiver provide power/signal present indicators makes the entire system intuitive. With the ability to provide first-class image quality over extended distances on as many as two displays, the DS801-112 and DS801-113 offer tremendous value.”

The Altinex DS801-112 and DS801-113 VGA / Component + Audio UTP Transmitter and Receiver are in stock and available now. MSRP is as follows:

• DS801-112 Transmitter: $330

• DS801-113 Receiver: $330

www.altinex.com