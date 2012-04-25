PSNI Approves Newest Affiliate

Tulsa, OK--Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) announced that Data Projections, a Houston-based audiovisual integrator, has been approved for affiliation by consent of the PSNI stockholders.

Data Projections is an audiovisual systems designer and integrator providing advanced communications products, support services and technology solutions for educational, governmental and corporate environments. Data Projections has offices throughout Texas as well as an office in Boise, ID. The addition of Data Projections further enhances the network coverage in the major markets.

"PSNI is pleased to announce the addition of Data Projections to the PSNI network," said Mike Landrum, PSNI membership chairman. "Their industry reputation and commitment to excellence in all aspects of their business is exactly what we look for in affiliates. Data Projections is another great addition to the finest network of integrators in the industry."

"Data Projections is privileged and very honored to be a part of PSNI, along with many other top companies in the industry," said Billy Zaleski, president of Data Projections. "I believe this organization can be a vast resource for our company to utilize and will allow us continue to prosper. We have already gained so much in best practice and information sharing and are eager to see our partnership grow."