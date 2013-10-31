Almo Catalog Quiz Contest Awards Samsung Tablets

Almo Professional A/V's new 2013/2014 product catalog is now available for the first time via a new mobile App that is downloadable from any smart phone or tablet device.

As part of the launch of this new electronic platform, Almo is running a catalog quiz contest, giving away brand new Samsung Galaxy 3 tablets. The contest continues through December 31, awarding a dozen more tablets to lucky winners.

“More than ever before, our partners are getting their product information while on the job site and on just on the go, so it was critical for us to make our 2013/2014 catalog available to them through a mobile App, as well as multiple other platforms, including online and print,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “Our catalog contest gives partners yet another reason to access the new App. Simply answer a question about something in the catalog and enter to win a Samsung Tablet 3. We will be giving away one tablet every day this week and many more over the next couple of months.”

The new Almo Pro Audio Visual Catalog highlights the complete product and service offering from more than 35 top name brands in the industry, along with essential accessories and market services that are available from Almo Pro A/V. Additionally, the catalog is filled with various installation tips, charts and other useful information, along with direct links to specific websites for further details.

To participate in the Almo Catalog Contest, go to go.almoproav.com/contest and enter a name and email address. This is where the contest questions and the running list of winners will be posted.

Participants can also enter the contest via facebook at facebook.com/almoproav. Partners can download the mobile App, visit the digital version or reference the printed catalog to answer the contest questions.