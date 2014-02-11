Christie Digital Signage Solutions at DSE 2014

Christie returns to Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas to showcase its digital signage and collaborative presentation systems that reflect the company’s visual display and communication options for the retail, architectural, digital out of home, and corporate environments. All Christie systems are backed by the option for professional services through Christie’s Managed Services, who design, deploy and support digital signage solutions.

Christie MicroTiles with Interactivity Kit Among the products at Christie booth #527 will be Christie MicroTiles with the Christie Interactivity Kit; a technology preview of the new Christie QuadHD84P flat panel designed for both landscape and portrait modes; Christie’s 46-inch narrow bezel LCD multipurpose flat panel; and the Christie Brio multisite meeting solution. Highlights include:

Preview of New 84-inch Christie QuadHD84P Flat Panel Designed to Support Portrait and Landscape Applications

Building upon the existing Christie QuadHD84 with 60Hz Quad HD resolution (3840x 2160), the new 84-inch Christie QuadHD84P expands the product offering with increased brightness of 500 nits and flexibility to display the flat panel in portrait and landscape modes. The display may be offered to theater lobbies, retail, corporate and public spaces with promotional, signage and branding applications in both portrait and landscape modes of operation.

Christie MicroTiles Video Wall With Christie Interactivity Kit:

A 6 unit by 4 unit Christie MicroTiles display will showcase the Christie Interactivity Kit, a modular and scalable multi-touch solution that can accommodate many rectangular digital displays. It plugs into a computer USB port without the need for drivers, with touch accuracy and fast response times.

Christie Brio Presentation System and Collaboration Solution:

Christie Brio is suitable for meeting, sharing information and working together across multiple locations while coordinating up to five simultaneous video and audio presentations on meeting room displays. Presentations and media can be shared between sites anywhere in the world via IP networks, allowing all participants to see the same content for teamwork.