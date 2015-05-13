Roland Expands Pro Audio Sales Team

Roland’s Professional A/V division is expanding its Sales Engineering team focused on Live Pro Audio. With the introduction of the M-5000 Live Mixing Console, Roland is committing to adding staff and support resources to meet the needs of the professional audio community. Pro Audio only focused positions include current Sales Engineer Doug Schouten and newly hired Sales Engineer, Brian Belcher.

Brian Belcher (left) and Doug Schouten (right) posing behind one of Roland's Pro Audio products.

Doug Schouten is a native of Indianapolis and a graduate of the Recording Arts program at Indiana University. Prior to joining Roland in 2012 he was an audio engineer at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. Based in Los Angeles, Doug has been actively supporting the development of markets for both audio and video products alongside Roland’s team of independent sales rep firms. He will now focus on Pro Audio Products in the western region of the U.S.

“I have seen first hand the excitement customers have for the M-5000 and I’m looking forward to helping customers turn the possibilities of the M-5000 into reality,” Schouten said.

Brian Belcher joins Roland as a respected name in the Nashville pro audio community best known for his work as a live sound and broadcast mix engineer and production manager with a long list of touring credits including: Gary Allan, Joe Nichols, Geoff Moore & the Distance and production of GodWhy.com. Brian is also the broadcast mix engineer for Vanderbilt University sports airing on ESPN, and has been the system designer for several theaters, schools and has also been a trusted training resource for church, broadcast and FOH engineers. Brian will remain in Nashville and is primarily responsible for Pro Audio Products in the eastern region.

“I am excited to join the team at Roland.” Belcher said. “I am a believer in the direction and quality of the products and am equally impressed by the leadership of the company. I look forward to this opportunity and am excited to leverage my skill set and passion for pro audio working with a great team.”

Both Schouten and Belcher will be involved in supporting customers in the touring, corporate AV, broadcast, theater and house of worship markets. They will actively work with resellers and production rental customers on system design, configuration and operational know-how as well as creation and implementation of training resources for users of all skill levels.