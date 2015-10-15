Robe New Products at LDI 2015

Robe will launch the BMFL Wash, BMFL Wash XF and other new product lines at the 2015 LDI expo Booth 2521 in Las Vegas from October 23 to 25.



The Robe BMFL Wash, a 1700W lamp based wash light

BMFL Wash and BMFL Wash XF are 1700W lamp based wash lights, and the latest fixtures to be added to Robe’s BMFL range of luminaires. A large 200 mm diameter front fresnel lens provides a traditional wash output ranging from 4.5° to 55°.

Custom interchangeable frost filters offer three grades - light, medium and heavy. Two color wheels each have 6 colors and a custom replaceable “SLOT&LOCK” position and DMX controllable ‘edge aberration correction’ designed to create smoother hues and coverage.

The optional XF module can either be purchased with the fixture or retro-fitted. This includes the ‘internal Scrim’, a graduated filter that can be inserted in the light path and rotated around the whole assembly plus/minus 130° to achieve an even wash coverage when the light is projecting onto a non-perpendicular surface.

Internal motorized barn doors can be utilized to create unique shapes and chases as well as for the more practical task of controlling light spillage. The barn door module consists has four individually controllable blades, and itself turns 180 degrees.

Aimed at long-throw applications, the Robe EMS technology enables the BMFL to absorb vibrations from audio outputs, truss movement, sprung or suspended floors.

Robe will also be showing more new products including the Square which combines video projection, pixel animation, beam effects and LED wash lighting in one fixture with continuous pan/tilt rotation movement; the ColorStrobe from Robe, an RGBW version of the new LED Strobe from Robe; Viva, a new lightweight spot moving light fixture; and the PATT 2013 tungsten softlight, the first of a range of retro luminaires from Robe for stage and studio.

Highlighted at the Robe sponsored recharge lounge is the new DL7S Profile - The Full Spectrum – the first DL range fixture with a new 800W version of the LED engine with seven colors designed for smooth, stable and even color mixing and a CRI of 92. The DL7S provides a color spectrum experience, with custom color mixing and dimming plus easy operation, particularly at the minimum brightness levels. Four fast framing shutters within the optical path are individually controllable for position and angle, and as with all the DL luminaires, the multiple LED lightsource is homogenized.

More additions to Robe’s DL range include the DL4X Spot, DL4S Profile and the DL4F Wash. Robe’s BMFL Blade is also prominent at the booth, along with the BMFL Spot. Also showing is a new version of Robe’s ParFect LED PAR fixture; the new CycBar 15 LED batten and the white LED Strobe from Robe.