Elation DW Fresnel and DW Profile

The new DW Fresnel and DW Profile from Elation Professional are now available. Their soft, flicker-free output is easily adjustable from warm white tungsten to cool white daylight, and beam control via zoom and beam framing/shaping make them effective directional white light luminaires. Powered by a 250W, 100,000 hour white LED engine, these products feature low-noise cooling for operation in noise sensitive environments and are optimized to give the finest in variable white light.

DW Fresnel

The DW Fresnel features a 19° to 72° manual zoom and is capable of varying color temperature from 3,200K - 7,000K with a CRI of over 90.

Rotating barn doors allow for customized shaping of the beam and a frost filter softens the light further when needed. Although output is up to 8,700 lumens, a thermo-optical cooling system keeps the luminaire cool and virtually silent. Color temperature and full range dimming can be manually or DMX controlled and max power consumption is a low 320W.

DW Profile

The DW Profile features a 17° to 27° manual zoom and is capable of varying color temperature from 3,000K – 6,200K. It includes a 4-blademanual framing system that allows for full control of the beam shape and supports B-size glass, metal, or HT transparency glass gobos for custom gobo projections. Strobe and full range dimming is either manual or DMX DW Profile

controllable and a selection of variable dimming curves is provided. Output is up to 8,400 lumens with a max power consumption of only 300W.