RMG Networks Names Robert Michelson CEO

RMG Networks Holding Corporation, or RMG Networks, announced that its board of directors has removed the interim designation from Robert Michelson's title, naming him the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Michelson, 58, was named as interim president and CEO on July 24, 2014, bringing more than 35 years of industry experience to RMG Networks. Previously, Mr. Michelson held senior management roles with leading technology and technology services companies including Share Rocket, Goliath Solutions and IXL. As an operating partner at Sterling Partners, he served as lead director helping companies enhance their operational effectiveness and realize their full potential.

Executive Chairman Gregory H. Sachs commented, "The board is encouraged by the progress RMG Networks has made in the four and a half months since Bob joined the Company, and we believe the Company is well positioned for success. Under his leadership,RMG Networks has built on its leadership position, reinvigorated product development efforts and enhanced the sales efficiency. We are encouraged that Bob has committed to the Company for the long haul, and we are excited to move forward to reap the benefits from the initiatives he has put in place."