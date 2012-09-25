DynaScan LCDs On Tour with Spotify

This month Spotify launched “Spotify on Tour with the Big Green Bus”, featuring a big green bus stopping at some of the best music and entertainment events around the country. The exterior side of the bus features a digital interactive boom box comprised of three DynaScan 47” high brightness LCDs, model DS47LT4, within a custom enclosure designed by Galpin Auto Sports. The DS47LT4 is a sunlight readable 47-inch high bright professional LCD with IPS technology. The display features a brightness rating of 2500 cd/m² and a local dimming LED back light technique for high contrast picture quality and low power consumption. With a narrow 11 mm bezel, the DS47LT4 multiple screens can be placed side to side for a near seamless appearance.

Visitors can add songs to the playlists on the DynaScan screens directly from their smartphones through Facebook. Playlists will be available in the Spotify on Tour Facebook App along with photos and exclusive video performances from artists on the bus. Tour stops include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, St. Louis, New Orleans and Miami, with additional locations along the way.

In addition to the interactive boom box, music fans who visit the bus at each stop will experience live music performances, a Bespoke Bacardi VIP Bar, iPads with Spotify playlists queued up and ready to stream, and a mobile photo booth to capture the experience with friends, print the photos to take home or tag themselves on the Spotify on Tour Facebook page and app.