Riedel Communications Names Bente President and CEO of North American Operations

Riedel Communications has named Joyce Bente the new president and CEO of Riedel North America. Bente joins the company with nearly 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, and she will lead strategy and operations with the primary goal of expanding Riedel's presence across North American markets.



"Joyce has provided strategic business development guidance for some of the world's largest and most successful companies, and we are confident that with her knowledge, experience, industry connections, and leadership skills, she will help us to bring our North American business to a new level," said Rik Hoerée, director international sales at Riedel Communications.



Bente most recently served as the director of sales at broadcast rental company Bexel, where she consistently exceeded annual budgeted sales revenues and profits. Over more than a decade with the company, she revitalized the branding of the company's 20-year-old sales division with a focus on increasing market share and developing new vendor relationships. In addition to strengthening the company's client portfolio, Bente drove the modernization of the company's digital media plan and the enhancement of cross collaboration with sister brands.



Earlier roles within the industry include vice president of sales at Band Pro Film & Digital, a provider of professional digital cameras, accessories, and workflow solutions. While with the company, Bente liaised with the production community to attract sales and services, worked collaboratively with vendors to expand North American sales, created new marketing initiatives, and strengthened channel partner relationships.



"Riedel Communications is setting a worldwide standard for flexible, reliable, and robust communications and signal-transport solutions, particularly for demanding live-production environments," said Bente. "I see tremendous potential for further adoption of Riedel products and solutions across North American markets, and I look forward to helping the company capitalize on these rich opportunities."