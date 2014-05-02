Ricoh D5500 Interactive Whiteboard

- Ricoh Americas Corporation is unveiling the Interactive Whiteboard D5500, which is based on a simple-to-operate firmware-based system and is resistant to intrusion, while offering a smooth, high-resolution writing experience.
- The RICOH D5500 users to easily present finely detailed information and images on the 55-inch-diagonal HD screen. Presenters can invite up to 84 participants to view information via a virtual private network using up to four RICOH Interactive Whiteboard D5500s that can connect across an enterprise. Annotations made on one appear instantaneously on the other three.
- The RICOH D5500 can be set up in minutes. The device is engineered to enable even first-time users to easily write, draw, edit, move, resize, and save images via intuitive touchscreen controls.
- The included electronic pen enables smooth and quick annotation with minimal lag, and its soft-touch nib and erase function provide natural feedback. The whiteboard's 1920 x 1020 dpi resolution provides optimal clarity for fine lines created by the pen or presented in drawings or schematics.
- The RICOH D5500 helps reduce information security fears typically associated with traditional whiteboards. Confidential information won't get left behind for others to see, as all data is permanently deleted just by turning off the power switch at the end of a presentation. Presenters also have more control over who sees a presentation, as remote participants can only access a presentation through PIN code authentication. Audience members have no easy way to take a presentation or share it. With the RICOH D5500 presenters can choose to share images and handwritten notes as emailed PDFs at their sole discretion.