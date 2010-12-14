Latest NSCA Research Evaluates Potential of Video Teleconferencing

Cedar Rapids, IA--The latest Market Intelligence Briefing (MIB) report, Audio & Video Teleconferencing/Telepresence Market, from the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) predicts participation in audio and video teleconferencing and telepresence systems to increase revenue opportunities in the future. Nearly 70 percent of integrators surveyed already rely on video teleconferencing/telepresence applications for up to 20 percent of their total revenue. The majority also expect revenue totals to increase as customers seek solutions to maintain customer service and “real-life” engagement despite location and cuts in travel budgets.

Historically, the majority of integrators have been involved in audio-only conferencing; however, a significant majority is now involved in video teleconferencing/telepresence systems. Sizable growth is expected for both audio-only and video teleconferencing systems, of which corporate and industrial venues (including financial institutions) are the most popular venues for installation of both types of systems. The two systems also rate highly in government, municipal and community facilities, as well as colleges and universities.

“As integrators seek new opportunities to improve their revenue generating services, this report provides the evidence – including details on sales cycles and factors – necessary to successfully incorporate these technologies into their current business models,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director.

While audio-conferencing is no longer a rare commodity, telepresence systems represent one of the fastest-growing technology segments in the industry. This latest report summarizes the level of involvement in the audio-only and video teleconferencing/telepresence markets, revenue opportunities, baseline project parameters, market drivers, and obstacles for both integrators and design/technical consultants.

NSCA’s quarterly MIBs provide NSCA members with current data on key industry issues, complete with statistical results, interpretation, implications, market knowledge and implementation goals. NSCA members can obtain a free copy of the report at www.nsca.org/mib.