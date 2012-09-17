NEC Introduces Touch-Integrated V Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched the Touch-Integrated V Series with the 46-inch V462-TM and 65-inch V651-TM. The commercial-grade panel and components are designed to promote extended use and deliver touchscreen capabilities for education, corporate, retail and restaurant environments.

65-inch V651-TM Touch-Integrated Display

NEC's V462-TM and V651-TM displays offer digital signage users interactive capabilities with full-HD resolution at a cost-conscious price. Within the Touch-Integrated V Series bezel is an integrated, low-profile, 4-camera optical-imaging technology that allows for up to six simultaneous touches. Its double-sided, anti-reflective glass coating protects the panel, prevents mirrored imaging and allows for higher brightness transmittance.

"According to FutureSource's Q2 '12 Worldwide Quarterly Market Update, the worldwide education market is expecting interactive flat panel displays to have a 22 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2012 to 2015," said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The Touch-Integrated V Series fits in NEC's portfolio, providing a cost-effective solution for customers requiring a user-friendly product."

Touch-Integrated V Series models include the following features:

•4-camera optical-imaging technology supports up to six simultaneous touches

•Integrated, double-sided anti-reflective glass protects the LCD panel, while minimizing reflectivity



46-inch V462-TM Touch-Integrated Display•Commercial-grade LCD panel and components

•Full-HD native resolution with up to 360 cd/m(2) brightness

•Expanded connectivity with digital loop through, DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D

•Networking capabilities through RS232C, RJ45, IR Remote and DDC/CI inputs

•Built-in expansion slot allows for integration of Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) devices or NEC accessories

•Built-in, low-profile 10W speakers

•Optional accessories include stands, 3G/HD/SD-SDI card, DVI daisy chain, OPS devices, OPS adapter and external PCs