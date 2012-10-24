X2O Media at CETW 2012

Making its debut at CETW 2012, the new X2O Platform makes it easier for businesses and organizations to communicate key messages and data to the right person, at the right time, and on the right device using TV-like channels. These dynamic channels are designed to break through information clutter and provide timely information that can be acted upon immediately, directly impacting the bottom line.

Built using the HTML5 standard, the new platform features drag-and-drop authoring tools to let users quickly create media-rich channels featuring HD video, still images, 3D animations, PowerPoint slides, and data-driven graphics linked to corporate databases like SAP and Oracle, Excel spreadsheets, or RSS feeds. Players that render in real time provide up-to-date information every time the channel is viewed.

The X2O Platform allows users to harness the power of social media by displaying user-generated content from sites like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Interactivity can be added by displaying QR codes that users can scan with their mobile devices. With the X2O Platform, businesses and organizations can publish channels to one person, one team, or entire departments on the most appropriate device—including desktop PCs, notebooks, tablets, mobile phones, and digital signage displays.

At CETW 2012, X2O Media will demonstrate two new applications for interactive displays:

• Real-Time Video Chat With Remote Service Representative: Users will be able to touch a screen to call on a live representative and have a conversation via a video chat window on the display. This capability is useful in scenarios where someone needs to "speak to the expert."

• 360-Degree Interactive Panoramas: A sleek interface and easy-to-read maps are designed to allow visitors to browse a specific location with omnidirectional interactive panoramas.

At the X2O Media booth, display partners will demonstrate the range of solutions driven by the X2O Platform:

• Exceptional 3D will showcase its latest glasses-free 3D display and player, which integrates with the X2O Portal content management platform.