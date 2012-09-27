Outdoor Displays for QSR New Whitepaper

Delphi Display Systems has released “Understanding the Technical Specifications of Outdoor Digital Displays for QSR”, a white paper to assist QSR owners and managers in understanding the technical information related to Order Confirmation Systems (OCS) and other outdoor digital displays. The white paper is available to download here, or by calling 714-825-3400.

“Recently there have been a lot of differing and confusing product claims on how to properly evaluate and compare outdoor digital displays,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of Product Management for Delphi Display Systems. “The goal of this white paper was to make all the technical jargon and specifications easy to understand, so that a QSR manager and owner can make informed decisions when it comes to equipping their stores.”

The “Understanding the Technical Specifications of Outdoor Digital Displays for QSR” white paper defines various technical criteria, how they are used, and how they should be evaluated within outdoor digital signage. The document includes:

· The measurement of screen brightness, and why it matters

· The significance of having outdoor digital displays that are UL Certified

· What a NEMA rating means

· The difference between Mean Time to Half-brightness (MTTH) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

· The various options on data transmission, connectivity, and power