Stampede Appoints John Marcolini to VP, Product Management

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. has appointed John Marcolini to the position of vice president of product management.



“As we emphasized at our 2013 Vendor Summit, the traditional hardware based AV industry is giving way to a new personalized industry that is built upon the ideas of connecting, integrating, and sharing devices and software apps in entirely new eco-systems,” said Stampede president and COO, Kevin Kelly. “This shift is challenging our industry to stop using the terms ‘audio and video’ and start using the terms ‘see, hear and control’ in order to understand the business opportunities that this shift is creating. John Marcolini has the experience and skill set to drive our growth as this pivotal industry transition continues to accelerate.”

Indeed, Marcolini brings 18 years of telecommunications and software experience to his new position at Stampede. Most recently, he served as senior director of product management at Qualcomm Atheros where he was responsible for strategic product roadmap definition and worldwide business development for the connected home product line. Prior to this, Marcolini served as vice president of worldwide marketing at IkanosCommunications, where he orchestrated the market launch of the company’s Fusiv Vx185 and Vx183 communications processors that resulted in key design wins from France Telecom, Mobistar, TPSA, Bouygues Telecom, and Telecom Denmark and directed the company’s successful secondary public offering of common stock.

Other experience includes product and technical marketing management positions at Morega Systems, Tzero Technologies, Solarflare Communications, Conexant, Virata, and Raytheon. Marcolini has earned BS and MIS degrees from the State University of New York Buffalo in 1995. He subsequently studied Data Networking and Security at Boston University.