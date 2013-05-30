Calibre UK and Lighthouse Technologies LEDView530 with X3 Panels

Calibre will show its LEDView530 live events scaler together with the Lighthouse X3 modular 3mm LED screen from Lighthouse Technologies Limited. This is the first time these two products have been demonstrated together.



The Calibre UK LEDView530 scaler features a flexible range of video I/O, per input channel color calibration, and live capture of test patterns and backdrop images. It offers three different operating modes for optimal use in each key environment including:

• LED mode for LED videowall scaling with edge-based image window area of interest definition

• Projection mode with warping, geometry correction, rotation and edge blending

• Scaling/switching/Scan-conversion mode for general use

The LEDView530 is easy to operate and provides a truly universal scaling solution for high utilization on rental fleets.