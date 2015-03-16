Revolabs Ships FLX VoIP Conference Phone

Revolabsis now shipping its FLX UC 1000 IP and USB conference phone. Engineered to provide UC and collaboration settings with bridging capabilities between VoIP and UC desktop applications, the revolutionary device comes loaded with best-of-breed audio capabilities, a stylish form factor, and incredible flexibility to bring seamless communication to enterprise conferencing settings.

“In the past, enterprises were forced to use separate solutions for connecting participants calling in on VoIP and third-party softphone applications,” said Tim Root, CTO and EVP of new business development, Revolabs. “What sets the FLX UC 1000 apart is its ability to easily bridge conference members from software-based conferencing solutions with traditional PBX-based participants. This feature, coupled with premium sound components, enables enterprises to increase the efficiency of their calls while adding amazingly clear audio to their conversations.”

Featuring both VoIP and USB audio support, the Revolabs FLX UC 1000 conference phone is designed to bring exceptional performance to any major IP telephony environment, both on-premises and in the cloud. The FLX UC 1000 ensures first-class audio performance via cutting-edge tweeter and mid-woofer elements, four integrated microphones, wideband frequency response, and comprehensive echo cancellation — all within a single, beautifully designed device. The conference phone also provides a full duplex system for simultaneous audio capture and playback, ensuring that call participants can hear every single word.