Rental & Staging Award Winners Announced

- David Keene– The Winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards were presented at the InfoComm in Orlando, in a special ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. With a record number of entries for the New Product Awards this year, it’s been a great year for new gear. The entries represent new products introduced to the market in 2010. Winner will be covered extensively in the August issue of Rental & Staging Systems magazine.
- The winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards this year are:
- Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:
- Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc: Yamaha M7CL-48ES Digital Audio Console
- Best Digital Signage Product:
- Haivision Network Video– CoolSign
- Best Digital Signage Product– Hardware + Software Package:
- SpinetiX: HMP200 Hyper Media Player with embedded Fusion Software
- Best Digital Signage Product– Displays:
- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America: PN-V601 Professional LCD Video Wall Monitor
- Best Digital Signage Product– Mounts, Carts and Stands:
- Chief, Fusion Portrait Pull-Out Wall Mount
- Best General AV Product:
- Audio-Technica BP893 MicroEarset Headworn Microphone
- Best General AV Product– Mounts and Enclosures:
- Premier Mounts GB-MS2 Tilting Storage Mount
- Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market:
- JBL Professional, PRX 600 Series
- Best LCD Display:
- Samsung Electronics America, EX Series–400EXn/460EXn/550EXn LCD Displays
- Best LCD Display– Specialty Application:
- LG Electronics: LG LD950C (3D Display)
- Best Projection Screen:
- Da-Lite Screen Company, Inc: Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System in 16:10 Format
- Best Rental Management Software:
- IntelliEvent 7.0, and IntelliEvent Cloud Suite
- Best Show Control Product:
- Dataton WATCHOUT
- Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product:
- Extron Electronics: VN-Matrix 300
- Best Video Projection Product 10K Lumen Range:
- Digital Projection International: TITAN WUXGA Dual 3D Projector
- Best Video Projection Product, 3-7K Lumen Range:
- NEC Display Solutions: NP4100W Projector
- Best Video Projection, High Lumen:
- Sanyo PLC-HF15000L Projector
- Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:
- Gefen, ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV
- Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product– Matrix Switching:
- Analog Way, EKS500 Multi-Layer Seamless Switcher
- Most Innovative New Product:
- Christie Digital YK100 Integrated Moving Yoke/Digital Projection System
