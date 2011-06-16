Topics

Rental & Staging Award Winners Announced

  • David Keene– The Winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards were presented at the InfoComm in Orlando, in a special ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. With a record number of entries for the New Product Awards this year, it’s been a great year for new gear. The entries represent new products introduced to the market in 2010. Winner will be covered extensively in the August issue of Rental & Staging Systems magazine.
  • The winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards this year are:
  • Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:
  • Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc: Yamaha M7CL-48ES Digital Audio Console
  • Best Digital Signage Product:
  • Haivision Network Video– CoolSign
  • Best Digital Signage Product– Hardware + Software Package:
  • SpinetiX: HMP200 Hyper Media Player with embedded Fusion Software
  • Best Digital Signage Product– Displays:
  • Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America: PN-V601 Professional LCD Video Wall Monitor
  • Best Digital Signage Product– Mounts, Carts and Stands:
  • Chief, Fusion Portrait Pull-Out Wall Mount
  • Best General AV Product:
  • Audio-Technica BP893 MicroEarset Headworn Microphone
  • Best General AV Product– Mounts and Enclosures:
  • Premier Mounts GB-MS2 Tilting Storage Mount
  • Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market:
  • JBL Professional, PRX 600 Series
  • Best LCD Display:
  • Samsung Electronics America, EX Series–400EXn/460EXn/550EXn LCD Displays
  • Best LCD Display– Specialty Application:
  • LG Electronics: LG LD950C (3D Display)
  • Best Projection Screen:
  • Da-Lite Screen Company, Inc: Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System in 16:10 Format
  • Best Rental Management Software:
  • IntelliEvent 7.0, and IntelliEvent Cloud Suite
  • Best Show Control Product:
  • Dataton WATCHOUT
  • Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product:
  • Extron Electronics: VN-Matrix 300
  • Best Video Projection Product 10K Lumen Range:
  • Digital Projection International: TITAN WUXGA Dual 3D Projector
  • Best Video Projection Product, 3-7K Lumen Range:
  • NEC Display Solutions: NP4100W Projector
  • Best Video Projection, High Lumen:
  • Sanyo PLC-HF15000L Projector
  • Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:
  • Gefen, ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV
  • Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product– Matrix Switching:
  • Analog Way, EKS500 Multi-Layer Seamless Switcher
  • Most Innovative New Product:
  • Christie Digital YK100 Integrated Moving Yoke/Digital Projection System