Analog Way Switchers and Matrix on Display at ISE 2012

Analog Way will exhibit a selection of its powerful solutions in booth #3A112 at Integrated Systems Europe 2012, from January 31 to February 2, in Amsterdam, NL.

• OPS300: Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer Seamless Switcher with 3 Scalers

OPS300 (Ref.OPS300) is a Multi-Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher with Full High Resolution Digital processing. This high-grade and easy-to-use solution is particularly adapted to rental and staging and high-end installations.

OPS300 offers 12 direct inputs including 2 fitted with digital DVI and 2 fitted with

SDI. Thanks to its full frame and logo memory, it can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Live layers can be customized with various attributes (borders, movements, zoom, cut, fade, wipe or slide). OPS300 allows the display of up to 2 PIPs on a live background. OPS300 offers many live effects including Keying and PIP animation as well as 2 different operation modes: Multi-Layer Mixer and 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix. A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI.

• Smart MatriX: High-End Scaled Native Matrix

Smart MatriX (Ref.SMX200) is a powerful Scaled Matrix with Native Hi-Resolution Output equipped with 4 Scalers. It offers up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. With state of the art 100% digital processing, Smart MatriX outputs Digital and Analog Signals in DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to Computer 2K. Smart MatriX offers a 12x2 Scaled Native Matrix mode with true seamless switching. In addition, Smart MatriX offers PIP features: up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a still background on each output, or 1 PIP on a still background still giving access to seamless effects during transitions. A PIP layer can also be used as a title effect over a live background. PIPs can be customized by the user with various attributes and a mirror function is available.

• Smart Quad: Hi-Resolution Seamless Switcher with Quadravision mode: Finalist at the InAVation Awards 2012 - “Most InAVative Commercial Video Processing or Distribution Product”

Smart Quad (Ref.SQD200) offers 7 universal analog inputs plus 2 fitted with DVI and 2 fitted with HD- SDI. It allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output. The display of the 4 windows can be done according to 12 different pre-programmed presets. Different effects and seamless transitions are available (zoom, cut, fade, wipe, slide, smooth move, etc.). An included Video Output provides SD or HD-TV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD-SDI.For more information: www.analogway.com