Industry Weapon and TruMedia Exhibit Audience Measurement Software at DSE

Industry Weapon and TruMedia Technologies exhibited audience measurement software at the annual Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas this week.

The two companies also announced a mutual cooperation complementing both companies' solutions.

“I am very excited to join forces with Industry Weapon,” said Jonathan Moav, vice president of marketing at TruMedia. “This will enable us to take both solutions to a higher level which will enable our customers to benefit from the TruMedia Smart Screen solution combined with Industry Weapon’s CMS giving our customers the best digital media technology combination.”

TruMedia's solution is able to provide information on the demographics, gender and age group of the person closest to the screen, and complements Industry Weapon's Centralized Management System (CMS) enabling targeted advertising. This feature assists in maximizing ROI by providing this valuable data to the customers and assists them in targeting the right message to the right person at the right time.

"Our customers are calling for audience measurement solutions and we’ve listened," Industry Weapon CEO David Wible said. "With TruMedia’s experience in automated audience measurement, they are the right fit for that demand. It just made the most sense. We were really excited to show off our combined technologies at DSE 2012."