NSCA Announces Business Award Winners

Cedar Rapids, IA--NSCA has announced the winners of its 2011 Excellence in Business Awards. A number of great applications were received and the committee had a difficult decision to make. Following are the winning companies and the category they won for:

Alpha Video & Audio, Inc. – Marketing Strategies

• Avyve – Philanthropic Contributions



• Intelligent Access Systems – Growth Strategies



• Stage Front Presentation Systems – Project Development



• The Whitlock Group – Fiscal Responsibility

“This year’s winners exemplify the diverse industry we represent,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “These companies proved through their business strategies that it was important not only to succeed, but also to excel in their business models. They found many solutions from within their organizations; rewarding the talent that already exists builds character, commitment and engagement from employees.”

Systems integration firms are discovering innovative, new approaches to thrive in this economy. The NSCA Excellence in Business Awards honor these companies and their efforts to continue to push each other and demand only excellence in business.

• Alpha Video & Audio, Inc., declared the best integrator in Marketing Strategies, successfully diversified its sales and marketing efforts. These strategies provided an opportunity to deliver unique, mission-critical solutions to its customers in a wide variety of industries, including sports venues, broadcast studios, state and local government, education facilities, corporations and others. The company notes that creating an entrepreneurial spirit within the entire organization led to much of its success.

• Intelligent Access Systems witnessed its best two-year financial performance in the midst of the turbulent economy to receive the Growth Strategies honor. IAS had a growth rate of more than 240 percent during a three-year period by focusing on regulated business sectors such as critical infrastructure and healthcare markets. Government regulations created through laws such as the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 and the HIPAA law of 1996 resulted in significant spending on security technologies.



• Stage Front Presentation Systems forged its own niche in the design-build industry. Focusing on three areas of expertise, it employs a design-build strategy that eliminates the need for third-party consultants, allowing Stage Front to work directly with clients to develop projects from concept to installation. A proactive implementation of a customer relationship management (CRM) program, transparent business model, strong design standards, and a focus on specialized markets enable them to collaborate internally and externally to produce timely, scalable presentation solutions.

• The Whitlock Group, winner of the Fiscal Responsibility award, has implemented fiscally responsible practices since its inception more than 50 years ago. It focuses on three strategic areas, including: improving fiscal policies (creation of the Global Presence Alliance); changing spending habits through co-marketing opportunities and by supporting only a few key ventures at a time; and implementing cost-cutting measures such as early pay discounts, debt minimization, and reporting tools to help clients find efficiencies.

Systems integrators who showed exemplary and successful business strategies were selected to receive an Excellence in Business Award from self- or peer-nominated applications. Award winners receive one complimentary admission to the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, February 17-19, in San Diego, CA, as well as recognition during the opening ceremonies. This year’s event will include a panel presentation from the winners to better engage conference attendees on these successful strategies for their own businesses. To attend the conference or learn more information on the NSCA Excellence in Business Awards, visit www.nsca.org/blc.