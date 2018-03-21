Retail TouchPoints Added to Digital Experience Forum at Digital Signage Expo

HighStreet Collective has added Retail TouchPoints, an online publishing network that offers content focused on optimizing the customer experience, as co-sponsor and media partner for “Digital Experience Forum: Winning with DX – A Summit For Future Success.” Retail TouchPoints joins HighStreet Collective in “bringing together”, according to HighStreet, “today’s brightest minds and most creative thinkers innovating for the customer experience for the day-long event, which takes place March 27 in Las Vegas—one day prior to the opening of the Digital Signage Expo.”

Andrew Gaffney, president and founder of Retail TouchPoints, joins the dynamic lineup of presenters and panelists for “Attribution: Advanced and Advantage for Innovation ROI” at 2:30 p.m. In this standalone presentation, Gaffney will explore today’s OmniChannel reality, and how Attribution Modeling—how touchpoints in shopper paths are credited for contribution to sales conversion—can be more effectively tracked with rarely-seen customer data to understand the correlation between customer experience and transactions.

HighStreet Collective Co-Founders Laura Davis-Taylor and Ed King jumped at the chance to build the DX Forum to create an elevated discussion track for DSE attendees. In addition, the two had a goal to spark a broader conversion that brings honesty, communication and healthy confrontation to the challenges that brick and mortar retail, and other vertical industries of the Digital Signage Expo, face when it comes to effective customer engagement. Bringing in Retail TouchPoints as a media partner and contributor strengthens these opportunities based on their reach and expertise, and their mission of being strategic partners versus an industry news portal.

“The DX Forum is a pure motive of finding a way forward with digital experiences, and bringing in Retail TouchPoints is a direct way to get executive-level leadership to listen,” said Davis-Taylor. “Our industry needs brave provocateurs, and Retail TouchPoints has always fit this persona with a spirit of positive projection. They are highly respected, deeply enlightened and tightly intertwined with some of the brightest minds in the business. We’re honored they will join us, and have full confidence that their presence will make our conversations richer, deeper and more actionable.”

Gaffney emphasized that the digital experience addresses all of the sales channels and media types where today’s consumers are interacting with brands in retail and beyond. In addition to supporting the full agenda of speakers and sessions, Retail TouchPoints views the DX Forum as an ongoing initiative and conversation that will stretch far beyond the physical event. The publication plans a special report follow-up to the event, as well a number of editorial features that will expand on the topics discussed.

“The agenda for the Digital Experience Forum is exciting for us because it brings together experts from the field of experience design from top brands, as well as consultancies, agencies and top consumer goods and entertainment brands,” said Gaffney. “We think the session will provide great perspectives on engagement tools and tactics, as well as new approaches to measurement and attribution for investments in experience, especially in-store. Collaborating with Laura, Ed and their HighStreet colleagues is a win for everyone: Not only do they provide a ton of experience in the retail space, but their perspectives always balance a future-forward outlook with the realities of what is going on in today’s retail world.”

HighStreet Collective’s approach to a traditionally technology-focused event has pivoted these sessions toward a more comprehensive focus on the customer experience, and the digital experiences that exist within. Other contributors include keynote speaker Phillip Raub, president of b8ta, a rising brick-and-mortar chain; Nikki Baird VP of Retail for Aptos Digital; Brett Snyder of Office Depot; Randy Dearborn of MGM Resorts, and Chris Justice, president of Global Payment Solutions. Dearborn and Justice will lead a workshop just before Gaffney’s presentation called “Realizing Your OmniChannel Potential: Your Digital Experience Design Roadmap,” which will offer guidance on creating holistic customer experiences that leverage digital signage alongside other technology and immersive strategies.

A complete list of sessions with confirmed participants can be found by clicking here.