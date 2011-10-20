2020 Exhibits Demos Vista Spyder

Exhibit designer 2020 Exhibits has purchased a Vista Spyder X20 for multiple-monitor client demonstrations in its showroom and for client use at tradeshows nationwide.

“Last year, we invested heavily in multi-screen environments for our clients worldwide, and, as part of this ongoing investment, we began to look at switching and processing systems – which is where the Spyder comes in,” said AV director Sean McCurtain.

2020 Exhibits boasts a 10,000-square foot showroom set up like a tradeshow floor. The Spyder X20 resides in a dedicated control room where it runs DVI over Cat 6 and ties into eight video walls with different configurations.

“We can build a script for a client, hit play and let the content run from a tower of flat screens to a video wall, or do mosaics,” senior AV technician Chris Kennedy explains. “Or, if the client wants to see their demo on a particular video wall, we can press a button and the content flies over to it."

On August 25, The Spyder X20 debuted in 2020 Exhibits’ showroom for their social media boot camp, supporting a 5 x 6 video wall and, four days later, BMC Software employed the Spyder at its VMWorld 2011 virtualization technology booth in Las Vegas.

“BMC’s 3 x 5 video wall, comprised of Samsung 460ux-2 46-inch LCDs, occupied its entire booth,” said Kennedy. “They wanted to be able to split the wall into three sections – each with a different look – and run all three demos simultaneously with video along the bottom. We were running a pixel space of 4800 x 1620 with native content and 1600 x 900 in each additional demonstration space, which was its own pixel space within the X20. BMC is a software company and they really loved it because it showcased their product.”

The successful implementation of the Spyder X20 for BMC Software has another 2020 Exhibits client considering the Spyder for a dozen tradeshows a year in similar applications.

“Ours is an incredibly dynamic industry,” said Bob Babine, 2020 Exhibits president. “We help our clients remain ahead of the curve through the delivery of extraordinary experiences, which includes multi-screen, multi-sensory, real-time dynamic and compelling environments.”

“Clients are moving more and more into the multiple-screen environments with content supplied by multiple inputs,” McCurtain said. “At one recent show, our client’s booth had 87 monitors. The Spyder fits perfectly within this kind of environment – pulling imagery across multiple video walls of any configuration and aspect ratio.”