DSE 2013 to Feature Platt Retail Institute Retail Forum

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will feature Platt Retail Institute Retail Forum as a pre-conference educational opportunity.

PRI’s Retail Forum, which will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m., is one of 14 pre-conference educational programs to be presented on Tuesday, February 26, 2013. PRI’s Forum will feature discussions by digital signage and retail industry professionals from organizations such as AT&T, Kroger and Wells Fargo, on emerging trends and winning applications in customer facing in-store marketing technologies, with an emphasis on omni-channel marketing solutions.

Steven Keith Platt, director and research fellow at PRI said, “The immersive half day program is designed to help attendees learn about successful customer engagement techniques, what retailers can do to ensure success of their on-premise networks, why omni-channel marketing is key, and how to implement and coordinate all marketing channels. An understanding of technology is no longer optional. It is important for retailers to understand and take advantage of how in-store technologies are evolving to build a competitive advantage.”

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “Digital Signage Expo is very pleased to be able to include an in-depth half-day program by the Platt Retail Institute among its rich variety of pre-conference educational opportunities that allow attendees to explore different facets of the digital signage industry.”