Almo E4 First Stop Dallas March 11

Almo Professional A/V will host its first E4 AV Tour event of 2014 in Dallas on March 11th. Registration is still open.

Almo Professional AV logo

E4 Dallas, in partnership with InfoComm International, will include a keynote address focused on pre-engineering AV into smart buildings, and new courses led by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Tom Stimson, past president of InfoComm International. E4 Dallas will also feature more than 35 manufacturing partners and networking opportunities with business colleagues and other AV professionals.

“While we continue to build on each E4, the successful formula for our event remains the same,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “We are returning to the Dallas venue we visited in 2012 to spend time with a concentrated group of Almo partners in a city that is home to one of our largest local warehouses and our newest sales VP Sean McNeill.”

Craigmyle noted that attendees can expect a lot of firsts at E4 Dallas, including new products from Samsung, Sharp Aquos, Planar, Canon and BrightSign. “Well-known industry veteran Tom Stimson has joined the tour to share his expertise on how to win more business in today’s changing reseller world. And we have a new keynote on the emerging importance of integrating AV into the Building Information Management (BIM) layer,” Craigmyle explained.

E4 Dallas will include the following courses, worth a total of nine InfoComm Renewal Units:

Focuses on understanding digital signage analytics and measurement tools and technologies for realistic expectations and a positive outcome for a project