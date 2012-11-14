CPR's Jeff Studley Keynote at Nov. 28 Roadshow D.C.

The day’s agenda for the November 28th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow that will take place in Washington D.C. (Walter E. Washington Convention Center) will include in-depth looks at major staging technologies. If you have not registered to attend, follow the link below. There is a great line-up of presenters for the Roadshow, including the Keynote: VIDEO ISSUES IN OUTDOOR STAGING, presented by Jeff Studley of CPR MultiMedia Solutions. Jeff will share some stories from the trenches, staging some of the most important live events in the Washington DC area, including presidential inaugurations and other high profile events. The focus will be on staging outdoors, with LED and other large video formats, with a look at some unique tools to avoid glitches in the most demanding events.

See the schedule, below, for the full day's lineup.

Register to attend:

Click Here to Register for the Roadshow

Here’s the full agenda for the November 28th InfoComm/Rental Staging Roadshow:

9:00 - 10:00am: REGISTRATION | Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:00 - 10:05am: INTRODUCTIONS | David Keene, Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:10 – 11:00am: Rental & Staging KEYNOTE | VIDEO ISSUES IN OUTDOOR STAGING |

Presented by Jeff Studley of CPR MultiMedia Solutions

Jeff will share some stories from the trenches, staging some of the most important live events in the Washington DC area, including presidential inaugurations and other high profile events. The focus will be on staging outdoors, with LED and other large video formats, with a look at some unique tools to avoid glitches in the most demanding events.

11:00 - 11:45am: Rental & Staging SUPER SESSION |

Midori Connolly, the new InfoComm Rental & Staging Council Chair, will lead a Session on how the Council's role is changing now, vis a vis both the industry as a whole, and within InfoComm. And we will also explore trends in live event staging.

Midori Connolly is:

- Principal, Chief AVGirl

- Chair of the InfoComm International Rental and Staging Council

- Co-Chair, AV Committee for ASTM Environmentally Sustainable Meeting Standards

- Platinum Speaker, Meeting Professionals International

- Best-in-Class Speaker, Professional Convention Managers Association

11:45 - 12:30pm: NEW GENERATION IMAGE PROCESSING FOR LIVE EVENTS

Presented by Barco

The latest generation image processors for the live event market combine in one unit the functions for which we previously needed multiple boxes– doing the duty of a scaler/converter, a switcher, a converter– and more. Barco techs will go through some live event Case Studies to demonstrate how new generation image processors, including the Barco ImagePRO-II– an all-in-one video scaler, scan converter, switcher and transcoder converting any input signal format to any output format– can make the stagers job easier, and provide stunning video imaging results for the client.

12:30 - 2:00pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

2:00 - 2:45pm: CONFIGURED CONTROL FOR LIVE EVENTS |

Drew Taylor of High Resolution Systems, will present on new generation control systems for live events that now allow the user to quickly navigate the user interface that hides nothing and allows the user to view, edit, and have full control and flexibility of their control system. So a "configured control system" is now within reach of average stager. How do they work? And how do these new generation "device controllers" fit in with the "content" controllers like Dataton, Barco, Spyder, etc? New tools give the stager a graphical interface and the ability to configure in real time- a big step forward.

3:00 - 3:45pm: LIVE EVENT DESIGN & PRE-VISUALIZATION |

Kevin Denzel, Technical Director at Swank Audio Visual, Southern Division, will present samples of his work using LD Assistant, with a focus on CAD and packaging workflow. Demonstrate LD Assistant's basic and advanced tools, and how to create everything from a great-looking static shot rendering to a recordable walk-through production design.

3:45 - 4:15pm: SUSTAINABILITY ISSUES for Rental & Staging Community |

Allen Weidman, InfoComm Sustainability Officer

Increasingly, meeting planners, live event planners, corporations, and staging end users are looking for measureable sustainability standards for events. How do you deal with these new requirements?

Allen Weidman brings more than 30 years of association experience, having worked with the Environmental Protection Agency, US Department of Energy, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Consumer Products Safety Commission and a number of other federal and state regulatory agencies. He has develop, integrated and managed industry coalitions on federal and international environmental issues. He has most recently served as a Senior Account Executive for Kellen Company, an association management firm.

4:15 - 5:30pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

Register to attend the Nov. 28th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow in Washington D.C.: