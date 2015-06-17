Rental & Staging Award Winners at InfoComm

The 2015 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm Product Awards were announced and presented at the InfoComm show in Orlando June 16th, recognizing the most innovative products released for the staging market last year. The past year was particularly active for the staging market, and the Rental & Staging New Product Award competition reflected that. The program, administered by S&VC/Rental & Staging Systems magazine in conjunction with InfoComm, covers applications from live audio to IMAG to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events.

The Award categories this year, with this year’s winners:

Best Video Projection Product– High Lumen: Christie Boxer 4K30 Projector

The Boxer 4K30 has six 450W mercury lamps in two 3-lamp cartridges delivering 30,000 center lumens for the ultimate power, brightness, performance and durability combination. Weighing under 150 pounds, the Boxer 4K30 delivers undisputed performance for rental/staging or permanent installations. Built-in Christie Twist allows images to be blended and warped from multiple projectors onto any surface without external solutions. Users can monitor lamp hours and serial numbers through Near Field Communication for each lamp – making tracking lamp-life easier while allowing for changeovers without interruption. Christie TruLife™ electronics supports high bit depth, high frame rate, native 4K signals, HD signals.

Best Video Broadcast or Streaming Product: Barco E2

Barco’s E2 raises the bar for 4K screen management, offering superior image quality, exceptional input and output density, and high durability. A true “show in a box,” E2 offers eight seamless PGM outputs with mixable PIPS and four scaled AUX busses, and is the only system expandable beyond eight outputs without additional external processing and routing. It supports 4K content up 60 Hz, handling 28 inputs, 14 outputs, eight independent mixers and a dedicated Multiviewer.

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less: Panasonic PT-RZ670 Series Projector

The PT-RZ670 Series is the world’s first 6,500 lm of brightness in a laser light source 1-chip DLP™ projector and features light control for high 10,000:1 contrast, optimizing the sharpness of each image. The series, with DIGITAL LINK (HDBaseT), includes advanced technologies such as a 3D color management system, dynamic sharpness control, and AI scene control, ensuring long lasting image quality, consistent brightness and color for 20,000 hours. The series features installation flexibility, allowing for a seamless connection to multiple screens to create 360-degree projection.

Best Digital Signage Display with Integrated Media Player: Samsung Smart Signage TV

The Samsung SSTV combines the functionality of a TV with built-in content management software for creating personalized promotional content to increase sales and improve customer loyalty and retention. This Professional-grade LED-lit LCD display is designed for up to 16/7 usage to align with standard business hours. Business owners can wirelessly connect to the TV from their laptop, tablet or mobile device to instantly publish and update content, or load new content using a USB drive.

Best LCD Display: Sharp AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display

Originally launched in 2012, the Sharp AQUOS BOARD™ Interactive Display series became and maintained the top selling integrated touch display through B2B sales channels in the United States. Dramatically enhanced in late 2014, the new AQUOS BOARD Series models provide: • Simultaneous Writing – up to 4 users • New display technology that virtually eliminates glare and fingerprints • 1.4x faster touch response rate • The writing feel and response of a dry erase board • Ubiquitous communication for BYOD connectivity

Best General AV Product: Premier Mounts PFDM2 P-Series Versatile Flat Mount

The P-Series Versatile Flat Mount is a low-profile mount for flat panels up to 100-lb., with a typical display range of 46”-55”. This ADA compliant solution can be mounted with less than 1” distance from the wall, and has a 4.5” bolt pattern that makes it extremely versatile to use with adapters to suspend from the ceiling, as well as mount to carts and stands. This lightweight and compact mount can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientations, and features post-installation leveling and built-in lateral shift.

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product: Analog Way Ascender 16 Multi-Screen Seamless Switcher

Ascender 16 is a new powerful Multi-Screen Seamless Switcher based on the LiveCore™ platform. It offers 12 inputs with 42 source plugs including HDMI, DVI-I, DisplayPort and 3G/HD/SD-SDI. It can handle any source from composite video up to 4K, and outputs a variety of formats up to 4K. Ascender 16 delivers varied display configurations: Mixer, Hybrid, Hard Edge and Soft Edge. In addition to a native background layer, Ascender 16 can display up to 8 PIP mixers per output. Ascender 16 can be controlled via the Web RCS, an intuitive Web-based Control Software or through the Vertige™, a powerful Remote Console.

Best LED or LED/LCD Product: LG Electronics USA 55-inch Super Narrow Bezel Video Wall (55LV77A)

The 55-inch class LG 55LV77A video wall with the world’s narrowest (3.5mm) bezel to bezel size and special shine-out technology delivers stunning image quality. The super narrow bezel enables the monitors to be arranged in a variety of configurations up to a 15x15 matrix with 225 total displays. It features IPS technology, to ensure accurate color saturation and contrast at wide-angle viewing. With Direct LED backlighting technology and high brightness uniformity, individual displays deliver Full HD 1080p crisp, clear pictures.

Best Audio Product for the Staging Market: Meyer Sound LEOPARD Linear Line Array Loudspeaker System



Best Rental Management Software: Flex Rental Solutions - Flex Production Manager 4.10







The new LEOPARD™ linear line array loudspeaker system is the smallest and most versatile member of Meyer Sound’s flagship LEO® Family. Boasting tremendous power-to-size ratio with ultra-low distortion, an array of six LEOPARD loudspeakers with two of its accompanying 900-LFC low-frequency control elements can be flown using only a ½ ton motor. Each LEOPARD loudspeaker is optimized for an array of six cabinets or longer, with default low-mid array compensation for utmost simplicity out of the box. It also features new class-D amplifiers that consume less power and generate less heat.

Best Digital Signage Product: Calibre LEDView325DS Digital Signage LED Videowall Scaler

Digital signage is a market often ignored when it comes to high quality scaling with many clients relying on software based PC solutions. This unfortunately causes difficulty with client content together with severe image quality issues, both of which lead to unhappy clients. LEDView325DS cost effective, high quality image scaler provides Calibre’s market-leading pixel-accurate per-edge image re-sizing algorithm. Per input colour calibration capability, fast simple set-up of picture size, colour calibration and network-based back-up and restore of settings for fast disaster recovery. Control and configuration is by internet browser.

Best Projection Screen: Draper StageScreen

Draper's StageScreen is now bigger than ever! The innovate StageScreen is now available in sizes up to 125 feet wide. As always the StageScreen allows you to build different screen formats and sizes with different combinations of the same parts. The more additional viewing surfaces and pieces you buy, the more sizes you can build. StageScreen’s 8-inch truss system is much stronger than traditional truss, and with virtually no deflection even in large sizes. Segments attach quickly, easily and securely end-to-end—no parts to unfold, no hinges to pinch fingers. Draper’s proprietary screen attachment system works without snaps.