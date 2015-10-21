Renkus-Heinz to Exhibit at WFX

Renkus-Heinz will be part of the action at this year's WFX Show, held on Wednesday, November 18 and Thursday, November 19 in booth #521 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

The company will display a full range of the company's newest and most innovative technologies, including the latest Iconyx Gen5 digitally steered line array. Also on display will be the VARIAi modular point source line array. Designed for flexibility and versatility, VARIAi's configurable enclosures and exclusive transitional waveguide designs make it easy to custom-design each speaker for every application.



Next door in Hall D, Renkus-Heinz will participate in the loudspeaker demo, where attendees can listen to and compare more than a dozen compact line array systems in a single, controlled environment. Renkus-Heinz will be demoing IC2, which combines the advantages of point source design with the control and flexibility of digitally steered array technology.



"WFX has always been a great show for us, and we're looking forward to it again this year," said Rik Kirby, vice president of sales and marketing at Renkus-Heinz. "It's a great opportunity to get quality one-on-one time with professionals in worship audio and technology, to get insight on what they're looking for, and to show them what Renkus-Heinz has to offer."