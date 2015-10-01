Renkus-Heinz Releases RHAON II for Iconyx Gen5

Renkus-Heinz has released RHAON II for Iconyx Gen5, representing the next generation of RHAON (Renkus-Heinz Audio Operations Network), offering a new approach to system design and implementation.

With a new and intuitive, device-centric UI, streamlined workflow, and more than 200% faster operation, RHAON II makes faster and more intuitive setup a reality, even for the most challenging projects, according to the company.



RHAON II System Manager has been completely redesigned from the ground up, using highly structured modular code for greater stability and expandability. The result is a new, more robust RHAON technology that is faster and more reliable, with a streamlined, intuitive workflow. RHAON II is fully compatible with both Gen5 and legacy Renkus-Heinz Iconyx series products.



RHAON II's new, network-agnostic interface has been designed to work with tomorrow's networking protocols as well as today's. Currently supporting AVDECC IEEE1722.1 and CobraNet, RHAON II has been structured to allow easy implementation of emerging protocols. Support for multiple NICs, and wireless operation where supported, makes RHAON II easy to integrate into existing network infrastructure.



"People always say you have to choose two out of three - better, faster, or cheaper," said Rik Kirby, Renkus-Heinz VP of sales and marketing. "But with Gen5 and RHAON II, we've managed to achieve them all. Iconyx Gen5 delivers better output with increased control, faster operation using direct, industry-standard communications, and greater cost-effectiveness with innovations like our new hybrid column arrays. Better, faster, and more economical."