Hall Research Fiber-optic Extender for HDMI +RS232

Hall Research has introduced the HR-731, a kit of Sender and Receiver modules to extend HDMI and Bi-directional RS-232 up to 1 Km (3280 ft) on a single (simplex) multi-mode fiber optic cable (uses SC connector).



The unit is fully HDCP compliant and supports HDMI 1.4 deep-color and 3D. EDID pass-through from the remote display to the source guarantees trouble free operation. Virtually all PC (DVI) and HDTV resolutions are supported. LED status indicators show fiber-optic link, source video, RS232 or CEC extension. The safety interlock feature shuts off high-power fiber LED drivers unless a fiber-optic cable is plugged in at both ends. The unit has locking HDMI connectors and uses RS-232 for control of the data channel mode.The Sender/Receiver modules are housed in sturdy and compact metal enclosures and include surface mounting provisions.