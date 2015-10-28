Renkus-Heinz Engineers to Speak at AES Convention

Two leaders at Renkus-Heinz will participate in the upcoming 139th International Audio Engineering Society Convention in New York City. Senior vice president Ralph Heinz and engineering manager Tim Shuttleworth will both make appearances when the show meets at the Javits Center, October 29-November 1.

Heinz will participate in the AES Live Sound Track Seminar LS10, "Loudspeaker Developments and their Impact on the Industry," Held on Sunday, November 1 from 2:45-4:30 p.m. The panel also includes Dave Rat of Rat Sound, David Gunness of Fulcrum Acoustic, and Dave Natale, FOH engineer for The Rolling Stones.



Shuttleworth, an AES Fellow, will participate in two separate sessions during the convention. On Thursday, October 29, Shuttleworth will chair AES Panel N2, "AVB/TSN Ethernet is Built-in Everywhere Now; How Do You Make the Most of It? A System Implementation Primer for Consultants and Tech Managers." On Friday, October 30, Shuttleworth will serve as presenter for the AES session, "From the Ether: A Distributed Performance Concert and Panel Discussion."



Cited as inventors on multiple patents, both Heinz and Shuttleworth have played prominent roles in the development of Renkus-Heinz technologies, and have been deeply involved in the company's developments in steerable sound.