Remembering Community’s Max Lindsay-Johnson

Community Professional Loudspeakers has announced the sudden and unexpected passing of its director of international sales, Max Lindsay-Johnson, on Thursday, May 21.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Max, who was one of the audio industry’s most respected members,” said Steve Johnson, Community’s CEO. “He was a true professional and had a smile for everyone, with the warmth of personality that made him a good friend to those he worked with.”

Community’s founder, Bruce Howze, said, “Max was a special person and a joy to work with. He became a friend and I will miss him greatly.”

Max Lindsay-Johnson started his audio career by training as a sound engineer at the School of Sound Recording in Manchester, England. He moved to the sales side with A1 Music Centre, developing his career with Sound Technology, Arbiter, and Harman. His progression to international sales came with his move to Duran Audio in 2009 and in January 2014 he joined Community, where he was rapidly promoted to director of international sales. The international sales role was his ideal, as it combined his enjoyment of people, cultures, and travel with his love of professional audio.

“Max was a valued member of our team and his contributions to Community have been significant and enduring. But, more importantly, as we got to know Max, we learned that he was a remarkable human being,” said Julia Lee, Community’s director of sales and marketing. “Max made friends quickly and built lasting personal and professional relationships. He had a boundless sense of humor and made us laugh when we most needed it. He had a strong character and he inspired us with the incredible passion he had for his work. I, along with everyone at Community and many others in our industry, will miss Max greatly and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Well known as a family man, Max Lindsay-Johnson leaves two sons, Kit and Fin, daughter Niamh, and his partner Sharon MacKenzie behind.