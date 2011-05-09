Harman Soundcraft Si Series Gains Inputs and Options

The management team for the Soundcraft Si and Si Compact Series (left to right): Richard Ayres, product manager; Matt Rowe, hardware engineering manager; Chris Gomm, R&D senior manager.

Potters Bar, UK--Harman’s Soundcraft Si Series has received an upgrade, providing more inputs on the Si1 and Si2 versions plus additional functionality and options across the range.

With the range now designated the ‘Si+’ Series, the Si1+ has 16 additional mic inputs fitted as standard bringing the number of onboard mic inputs to 48 and processing capacity of 72 inputs to mix; the extra 16 mic input module may be replaced by an 8-in/8-out module if required. The number of option card slots increases to four, with space for an optional second (redundant) PSU.

The Si2+ gains the 16 mic input module as standard (also swappable with the 8-in/8-out module), which extends the onboard mic input count to 64 with an input-to-mix capacity of 80.