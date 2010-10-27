No Lights Out for grandMA at Insomniac’s Annual Nocturnal Festival

- LOS ANGELES, CA--Insomniac’s 16th Annual Nocturnal Festival in San Bernardino, California on September 25 proved to be a fun alternative to a good night’s sleep. The all-night music festival featured six stages of entertainment with the grandMA controlling a wide array of lighting instruments on five of them. A.C.T Lighting is the exclusive distributor of the grandMA in North America.
- More than 100 artists performed 11 hours of live music on six stages during the festival that drew some 42,000 people to the NOS Events Center. The wonderland-style atmosphere also included theatrics, art installations and carnival rides.
- Stephen Lieberman of SJ Lighting, Inc. designed and coordinated the event and ran the Main Stage, a mega-structure built by AG Light & Sound.
- AG Light & Sound furnished a grandMA console for the Main Stage where they controlled 24 Coemar Infinity Spot XLs and 24 Wash XLs; 36 Clay Paky Alpha Beam 1500s; 24 Elation Power Spot 700s and 24 Power Wash 575s; 40 Elation 4 light LED Blinders, 8 8 light Blinders, 10 4 light Blinders; 10 Elation DLED 60 LED strip lights; 24 Martin Atomic Strobes; 60 Source 4 PARs; and 100 Acclaim x-ban 300s.
- “Everything went flawlessly; we never experienced any problems,” reports Andrew Gumper, president of AG Light & Sound which supplied the gear. His company also furnished new MDG theONE Digital Atmospheric Generator (also distributed by A.C.T. Lighting) for the Main Stage. “They put out a beautiful haze that hung around forever,” he says.
- A grandMA2 controlled lighting equipment on Stage 2. The rigs, provided by Felix Lighting, included 16 Martin Mac 700 Profiles; 10 VARI*LITE VL3000 Spots; 24 Mac III Profiles; 28 High End Studio Color 575s; 18 Atomic 3K Strobes; and 82 Color Blasts. David Dibb was the programmer.
- On Stage 3 a grandMA controlled 38 VARI*LITE VL2500 Spots; 32 VARI*LITE VL2500 Washes; 12 Color Kinetics Color Blaze 72s; 20 Impression LEDs; 33 Atomic Strobes; a six-foot Ministrip; and four Source 4 lekos furnished by Felix Lighting. The programmer was Christopher Dumapias
- Stage 4’s grandMA controlled 11 Mac 2K Profiles, 24 Mac 700 Profiles, 12 Mac 600s, 6 VL 500 Ds, 16 Martin Atomic Strobes, 12 Martin Stage Bar Longs, and 4 Unique Hazers. Felix Lighting supplied the gear for Stage 4 and Sandy Kittison was the programmer.
- Stage 5 in the Orange Pavilion featured a grandMA to handle a complement of 34 Martin Mac 2000 Profiles; 14 Studio Color 575s; 16 Studio Spot 575s; 20 Coemar LED Parlites; 16 Pixelline 1044s; 14 linear 4 lights; and seven zipstrips supplied by Felix Lighting. Brian Karol served as the programmer.
- “Every stage looked phenomenal with every lighting operator giving it their all,” says Lieberman. “The grandMAs really unified lighting control for an event with multiple operators and programmers that stretched across multiple stages into a sleepless night.”
- “This was the expected ‘excellent as usual” result when Steve Lieberman, Andrew Gumper and the grandMA are put together,” comments A.C.T Lighting President and CEO Bob Gordon.
