PMA Projector Reseller Survey Closes December 14

Pacific Media Associates (PMA) announced that its 2012 North American Projector Industry Reseller Survey will close on December 14.

The latest in a series of biennial web-based surveys, this is the 15th year that PMA has conducted the Reseller Survey. Nearly 2700 Pro AV Dealers, Systems Integrators, Retailers, and web-based resellers of projectors and related accessories have been invited to participate.

Survey topics include both tried-and-true basic questions about current and future business expectations, and new ones focused on potentially important emerging trends.

Here are a few examples of the topics being explored in this year’s reseller survey:

Current and future year numbers of units sold by buyer/organizational purchasing types, applications, and brightness ranges

Projector applications and use cases for professional and consumer projector users

Future demand for 4K vs. 1080p projectors

Sales mix of interactive products to education vs. corporate markets

Ratings of importance of projector features such as 3D, SSI (solid-state illumination), short-throw capabilities, and wired/ wireless networking options

Street price premiums for features

Emerging trends such as projector use with iPads/tablets and iPhones/smartphones

The potential impacts of flat panel display sales on the projector market

Measuring the change in sourcing between distribution and direct

Manufacturer Ratings of sales support, products, and after-sale support

Important aspects of the distributor-dealer relationship

Distributor Ratings of sales support, products, and after-sale support



“Our biennial reseller survey is the most widely respected survey in the projector industry,” said PMA vice president, Linda Norton. “Not only do the projector manufacturers rely heavily on the emerging trends data it yields, they use the feedback the dealers provide PMA to fine tune their product offering and support efforts."

