Reflect Announces ReflectView 6 Software Suite

Reflect Systems, Inc. has announced the release of ReflectView 6. The latest version of Reflect’s signature rich media suite enhances its product with developments in content and channel tagging, preview capabilities and distribution that make it easy for businesses to customize, manage and transmit content seamlessly on any scale.

ReflectView is the partner for major retailers like Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Verizon Wireless to power in-store media ranging from digital signage for merchandising to interactive applications. ReflectView 6 enhances this scalability with updates to key functions creating a more robust solution for businesses seeking to maximize their customers’ in-store experience.

Taken as a whole, these updates make it easy for content managers, marketers and technology professionals to create and customize their in-store rich media operations.

Content, Channel and Playlist Tagging

New to ReflectView is an in-depth tagging system that allows users to apply descriptive tags and rules to individual files, playlists and channels, resulting in more efficient content management. The tagging system ensures the right messages are experienced in the right way and helps streamline the content management process in a number of ways:

• Usage rules create safeguards that prevent unfavorable combinations of files, playlists or channels such as landscape files played on portrait video screens or standard-definition files displayed on high-definition channels.

• A tiered rule system also allows users to see whether a particular file is “recommended,” “allowed,” “not recommended” or “prohibited” for a particular channel or playlist and sort accordingly.

• Descriptive tags make it easy to search for content that meets specific criteria.

Preview Capabilities

ReflectView users now have the ability to preview content (videos and playlists) in the ReflectView Publisher as well as through a link-sharing feature that allows individual content files and full playlists to be accessed from desktops, laptops, tablets and even smartphones and experienced in the same way as at a site. This new feature has been designed with efficiency in mind as multiple viewers can preview and comment on content quickly without the hassle of access restrictions or content quality concerns.

Reporting

With ReflectView 6, users have a greater pool of data and metrics at their disposal for requesting reports. Content playback can now be evaluated using even more specific parameters including location/classifications, content tags as well as date range and content type. Access to these new report parameters allows users to provide playback reports to meet any reporting needs.

Delivery

Reflect has also added two distinct content delivery features to ReflectView 6 designed to complement its scalability and provide greater control over management of content streams. Users are now able to employ “interrupt mode,” which pauses transfers mid-stream to allow content to be inserted for rapid delivery, and “prioritization mode,” which allows the sender to place content at varying priority levels within the transfer queue.

“ReflectView 6 is truly a next-generation software suite because it builds on the successes of past models, combining breakthrough features that anticipate our clients’ needs with capabilities that exceed their expectations,” said Rick Mattock, CTO of Reflect. “Retailers look to us to help them engage and inform their customers in a manner that incites business growth and customer satisfaction. We’ve designed ReflectView 6 to ensure that they have the most comprehensive and effective digital signage system at their disposal.”