Information Integration Group to Demo at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2011, Information Integration Group (IIG) will be demonstrating its Rental Maestro rental management software for the audio, video, and production industries.

Designed for entertainment, live event, and rental and staging companies, I Rental Maestro is a fully integrated, end-to-end software package for managing every aspect of a rental business, from sales and crewing to customer relationship management (CRM) and project accounting.

Built on the leading Sage MAS 90 ERP, Sage MAS 200 ERP, and Sage MAS 500 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platforms, IIG’s Rental Maestro rental management software allows staging companies to truly integrate their rental, production, and sales management systems. With Rental Maestro, live event and entertainment suppliers can manage operations from the generation of quotes to offering flexible pricing and billing, to viewing inventory availability and streamlining warehouse operations, all in one program.

Rental Maestro is certified by Sage Software. IIG is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Sage Software Gold Development Partner. More information about IIG’s Rental Maestro is available at iigservices.com.