CCS Mid-Atlantic Opens Training Center

Columbia, MD--CCS Mid-Atlantic is opening its CCS Training Center in Columbia and introducing a new Training Solutions Program.

This program is designed to help attendees get the most out of their investment, improve their technology skills, and earn professional development credit for educators.

CCS is offering a series of SMART Training classes that will provide people a hands-on experience with SMART technology and software applications. SMART class enrollment and schedules are available at ccsprojects.com/md under training/workshops.

"We are excited to provide this valuable service to the educators and business people in our community by offering a full complement of classes on a monthly basis at our Columbia office," said CCS Mid-Atlantic president and co-owner Jean Meares. "This is a great opportunity for educators in the area to stay ahead of the curve in educational technology and for businesses to stay on top of industry technology trends."

Classes are designed to help people improve their ability to use technology tools such as SMART Boards, SMART Notebooks and collaborative software, while learning to integrate the technology into their work routine.

Available classes include SMART Basics, Next Steps, Smart Response, Lesson Planning & Development, Interactive Lesson Design, Games Galore, Smart Assessments, Smart Table, Using Learning Station, Meeting Pro, Meeting Pro-Diving Deep and SMART Bridgit. Classes are offered as half-day or full-day courses. For educators, the classes qualify for professional development credit to fulfill their ongoing teacher certification requirements.

"These courses fill a huge need for the educators and business professionals here in the Baltimore-Washington area," said Bennett Weiss, CCS Mid-Atlantic technology trainer. "The opportunity to learn and grow in technology is an important lesson for our teachers and business leaders."

CCS Mid-Atlantic will operate its Training Services Program at its new headquarters facility located at 8901 Herrmann Drive in Columbia, Md. The facility covers 12,000 square feet and features a state-of-the-art training center, multiple demonstration labs, an installation staging area and a dedicated service and fabrication facility.

For more information or to register for SMART Training classes, call 410-290-9028, visit ccsprojects.com/md or email matraining@ccsprojects.com.