DSF Taps Hofflander and Blankensop for Legislative Committee

The Digital Signage Federation has announced that Linda Hofflander of Saddle Ranch Digital and Jeff Blankensop of Peerless-AV will co-chair the DSF’s Legislative Committee for 2012.

The Legislative Committee develops programs that support the advancement of digital signage rights and seeks to advise on how to improve legislation, regulations, codes and standards that affect the sale and use of digital signage and interactive technologies. The committee also works with other industry associations to partner on advocating for pieces of legislation that affect the industry. Because the committee’s program goals are still being developed for approval by the DSF Board of Directors, now is the time for those who are interested in participating or chairing a sub-committee to contact either co-chair or the DSF to volunteer, said the Warrenton, Va.-based organization.

“As our industry continues to grow and innovate within the public domain, it will need a voice to advocate for them on legislative issues that will have impact on our businesses,” said Jeff Blankensop, director of business development for Peerless-AV. “Through working with other DSF committees, like our Standards Committee, we can voluntarily promote and adopt standards and work with legislators to educate them on steps we have already taken to self-regulate.”

“The Legislative Committee’s work will prove essential to protecting the livelihoods of our members and everyone who does business in this space,” said Linda Hofflander, chief strategy officer of Saddle Ranch Digital. “We welcome the broadest possible volunteer representation to help ensure that everyone’s business interests are represented.”

Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Linda Hofflander atlhofflander@saddleranchdigital.com or Jeff Blankensop at jblankensop@peerless-av.com.