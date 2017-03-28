Radial Ships LX-2 Passive Line Splitter, Attenuator

The What: Radial Engineering has begun shipping the LX-2 passive line splitter.

The What Else: The Radial LX-2 allows users to send a single source to two different destinations at once without noise, with the ability to attenuate the input signal and tame hot outputs from a mixing console or mic preamp.

Radial LX-2

The input of the LX-2 features an XLR/TRS combo jack, which allows you to connect balanced or unbalanced line level signals. An internal Jensen transformer provides exceptional frequency response and phase coherency to maintain audio quality, while isolating the two outputs from each other to eliminate hum and buzz from ground loops. Ground lift switches on each of the two XLR outputs help to further reduce ground loop noise. For situations where a level adjustment is required, the trim control on the LX-2 allows you to attenuate overly hot signals. This lets you drive your mic preamps hard to achieve coloration, while trimming the level at the LX-2 to avoid clipping the inputs of the recording interface. This trim control is activated by a recessed 'set & forget' switch for live use.

The LX-2 is built with 14-gauge steel to ensure it continues to reliably perform night after night even on the most demanding tours, while a book-end design protects the connections and switches. Rigid I-beam construction prevents torque from being applied to the circuit board, eliminating the possibility of damaging solder joints. The LX-2 has a compact footprint, with the added benefit of allowing up to eight units to be rack-mounted using the Radial J-Rak.

The Bottom Line: The LX-2 is a rugged solution designed to deliver high-fidelity audio to two separate destinations in a variety of live applications.