Radial Adds to Engineering Team

Radial Engineering has added Brittaney Geisler to the Vancouver, BC-based team.

As part of Radial's growing team of engineers, Geisler will be focused on high-level product design, mechanical, and graphical design of new products, embedded software design, digital audio design, and high-fidelity analog audio design.

Geisler comes to Radial on the heels of receiving her bachelor of applied science degree from the University of British Columbia. She brings experience with embedded micro-controllers, Android development, Bluetooth design, pcb design, and system-on-chip architecture. Her substantial music accomplishments will also serve great benefit to her new role: she sings, plays guitar and piano, and currently teaches the latter and performs with her band.