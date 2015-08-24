Rachel Gerds Presenting at CorpComm Expo

Rachel Gerds, Vice President of Digital Content North America for BMO Financial Group, will present a general conference seminar on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10-11 a.m. at CorpComm Expo’s inaugural educational conference taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Gerd’s presentation, entitled “Keys to Successfully Launching a Digital Content Strategy with Staying Power,” will examine not only how to build, but also maintain the momentum of digital content strategy, earning it prestige and permanence, specifically how corporate communicators, digital content strategists and social media marketers can:

