QSC Wins Global Presence Alliance Vendor Excellence Award

The Global Presence Alliance (GPA) presented QSC with its Vendor Excellence Award for the second year in a row. This award recognizes leading AV and UC manufacturers/vendors for their commitment to delivering a superior experience to GPA members and global customers.

“It is a real honor to win this award again and receive recognition for QSC’s commitment to customer service, quality, and technology innovation,” said Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC. “We are proud to be part of the GPA network, which has helped QSC expand our global reach and offer an increased level of local support our customers have come to expect from us.”

The GPA surveys its members each year to rate vendors in five categories: product innovation, technical support, sales and marketing programs, commercial flexibility, and commitment to global development and support programs. QSC was ranked among the top nine global AV vendors by the GPA Membership.