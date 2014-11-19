QSC Unveils New Processing Amplifiers

QSC has added the GXD Series Processing Amplifiers to their line of amplifiers for entertainment and production applications. GXD Series Amplifiers offer world renowned QSC power, performance and reliability coupled with the convenience of onboard digital signal processing. Featuring contemporary styling, multiple routing options and advanced protection circuitry, GXD Series Amplifiers represent best in class value with features entertainers and audio professionals can use.

Housed in a 2U rack-mount configuration, GXD Series amplifiers feature class-D power devices for high power output in a lightweight chassis design. Unlike other amplifiers in their class, GXD models offer complete loudspeaker processing capability enabling users to optimize and get the most from their loudspeaker systems. DSP processing includes High and Low-Pass filters (24dB LR), 4-band parametric equalizer, signal alignment delay, and RMS/Peak speaker protection limiting. To allow users to get up and running quickly, 20 preset “starting points” for selected typical systems are provided. The GXD Amplifier’s digital limiter prevents destructive clipping which can damage loudspeaker components while still delivering the maximum usable output. Smart loudspeaker protection is set by selecting the loudspeaker’s continuous power and impedance (4Ω and 8Ω), and either a Mild, Medium or Aggressive protection mode as desired.

"All the hallmarks of the QSC brand, superior audio performance, outstanding engineering, and best in class quality are all found on the new GXD Amps,” stated Dale Sandberg, QSC senior product manager, Power Amplifiers. “Customers will be sure to find the combination of power, advanced, yet easy-to-use DSP, form factor and legendary QSC reliability a compelling package.”

Additionally, GXD Series front panels include a power switch, four status indicators, and a large LCD screen that provides metering and status monitoring. When combined with the two rotary encoders and three menu buttons the user is offered complete amplifier control allowing parameter selection and adjustment of amplifier gain and DSP parameters. The rear panels include XLR and ¼” TRS inputs, NL4 and binding post outputs and the AC power inlet. With a solid 400W / Channel at 8 ohms (600W / Channel at 4 ohms), the GXD 4 provides a Max Total Peak Power of 1600W while the GXD 8 provides a robust 800W / Channel at 8 ohms (1200W / Channel at 4 ohms) with a Max Total Peak Power of 4500W.

The GXD 8 has a list price of $999.99 and the GXD 4 is offered at $599.99 list with both models available in January 2015.