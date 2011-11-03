X2O Media's David Wilkins Presentation at CETW

X2O Media CEO and President David Wilkins will be chairing the panel session "Producing Content for Distribution Across Multiple Platforms and Channels" at the 2011 Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) conference, being held Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. The session will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in conference room 2.

Attendees of "Producing Content for Distribution Across Multiple Platforms and Channels" will learn how to plan creatively, utilize existing digital assets to reduce costs, and achieve message and brand consistency across multiple channels. The session will begin with an introduction by Wilkins, followed by presentations from Denys Lavigne, President of Arsenal Media, and Steve Kissing, Vice President of Creative for Barefoot Proximity.

Maximizing content starts with strategically producing content to be scalable across multiple platforms, and includes a content strategy that plans for the ability to repurpose existing content. By doing so, an organization can deliver consistent brand messaging across multiple digital media platforms to engage the customer and drive ROI, while also reducing creation costs and driving message impact.

The session is open to all CETW conference attendees. To register for the conference: www.cetworld.com